Blakeslee, Frances M., - 95, of Carneys Point, Frances M. Hodson Blakeslee, (nee Griscom), age 95 of Carneys Point, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in Carneys Point Care Center. Born and raised in Florence, NJ, daughter of the late Charles C. & Mary A. (Parker) Griscom, Frances was a graduate of Florence High School. A homemaker she had also been a caretaker of Crossworld Missions in Ventnor, along with her husband, Richard in Ventnor. She enjoyed playing organ and piano, she was very involved with church activities, and she loved her grandchildren. Frances is survived by her children, Charles A. Hodson, Carol F. Hodson, Gayle E. Hodson-Lynch, Shawn E. Hodson, Eileen D. Eller, and Gail Blakeslee-Nugent; twelve grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Arthur J. Hodson in 1968; her second husband, Richard J. Blakeslee in 2012; her sisters, Laura Griscom-Bowers and Doris Griscom-Bonavia; and her grandson, Jeremy Nugent. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, April 20th in the Old Sharptown Church, 24 Church St., Pilesgrove, where friends are invited to visit from 10 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow the service in the Daretown Baptist Cemetery. Please visit htlayton.com
to leave a note of condolence to her family. Arrangements are by the H.T. Layton Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 17, 2022.