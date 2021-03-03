Harris (nee LaRocca), Frances Elizabeth "Gram", - passed into the arms of the Lord on February 28. Born to John and Mary LaRocca (nee Lodovico) in Atlantic City on April 29, 1916, she was two months shy of her 105th birthday. She was the oldest of six children, three of whom preceded her in death: Eva, Joseph and Frank LaRocca. She is survived by her twin sisters Gloria Messina (Tony) and Norma D'Agostino. She was a loving mother to Frances and Theresa Harris, Patricia and Michael Bauer, grandmother to John Ventriglia (Ingrid Nunez), Scott and Danielle Bauer, Kurt and Jessica Bauer, and Natalie and Timothy Bronson, five greatgrandchildren, and many loving nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was married to the love of her life Joseph A. Harris in 1948 and raised three daughters in Cherry Hill before retiring to Ocean City until the death of her husband in 1995, when she moved to Margate with her daughter Theresa and grandson John. After moving to Margate, she was an active member of Blessed Sacrament parish and the Altar and Rosary Society. She was also involved in the Sons of Italy, Ventnor AARP, The Red Hats Society, and the Margate Senior Citizens Center where she made many friends. Her family would like to express their appreciation for all who were so caring and generous with their time; Maryanne, Marcia, Lisa, Lupe, the Smiths and the Gleasons. Special thanks to the staff of Holy Redeemer, especially Diane and Dairy, and Julia her caretaker. Your kindness and thoughtfulness will always be remembered in our hearts. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her. She waited a very long time to be reunited with her mother, whom she loved dearly, her father and her adoring husband. A visitation will be held Saturday, March 6th from 10:30am to 11:30am at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road Linwood, NJ. A funeral Mass will follow at Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church in Margate at noon. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to American Macular Degeneration Foundation or Habitat for Humanity. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 3, 2021.