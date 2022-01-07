Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frances A. Langrell
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ
Langrell, Frances A., - 75, of Dennisville, died Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, NJ. Born in Buena Vista Twp., NJ she was the wife of the late Edward Langrell who died in 2019. Frances grew up in Tuckahoe and resided in Dennisville the past 55 years. She was an avid crocheter, breast cancer survivor and was a member of the South Millville Gunning Club. Surviving are her sons, Edward Langrell, Jr. (Tammy), and Tommy Langrell, grandchildren, Allison Langrell, Megan Campbell (Tom), Randy Langrell, Samantha Sleister, Jarrett Langrell, great-grandchildren, James Snyder, Andrea Campbell, and Thomas Campbell, Jr. At Frances's request there will be no services. To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude's Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoffman Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.