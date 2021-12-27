Martin, Frances, - 90, of Egg Harbor Twp., Frances (Lupperger) Martin, age 90 of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday evening, December 21, 2021, after a courageous seven year battle with multiple myeloma. Born in Trenton to the late Frank and Marie (Cherry) Lupperger, Frances was raised in Cumberland and attended Millville High School. Frances lived in Millville for many years before moving to EHT in 1990. Frances loved traveling to the Smokey Mountains of Tennessee every year with her family. She enjoyed going to the casinos in Atlantic City, Mississippi or Las Vegas. Frances always looked forward to the many picnics that she had with her family over the years. Most of all, Frances treasured the time that she was able to spend with her family. Frances will be sadly missed by her son Glenn D. Martin, Jr. of Egg Harbor Twp.; four sisters, Marie Gerard of Millville; Jeanne Amadei of Dallas, PA; Margaret Flash and husband Raymond of Cape May Court House; Carol Warfle and husband Frank, Jr. of Millville; one brother Ted Lupperger of Millville; special cousins Roger and Linda Burkert of Ringoes; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband of over 59 years Glenn D. Martin, Sr., who passed away in July 2012; her daughter Jo Ann Martin, who passed away in June 2020; and four brothers, Lawrence, Frank, George, and John Lupperger. Funeral Services for Frances will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Christy Funeral Home, Millville. In loving memory of Frances, memorial contributions may be made to Cumberland United Methodist Church c/o Marie Gerard, 1000 Pleasant Drive, Millville, NJ 08332. Memories and expressions of sympathy for Frances Martin may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 27, 2021.