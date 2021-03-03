McGinley, Frances M., - 86, of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on February 28, 2021 in Mays Landing, NJ. Fran was born in Philadelphia to Constanzo & Matilda Damico on May 4, 1934. She graduated from St Anne's Business School; was the beloved wife of the late James J McGinley who she married on November 23, 1957 at Saint Joan of Arc Church. She was a dedicated wife, loving mother and grandmother. She was a homemaker who also worked as a retail associated at Rite Aid. Fran was very social, she enjoyed dancing and spending time with family and her friends from the Oaks of Weymouth. Fran is survived by her children James (Kelly), Frances "Jordan" (Patrick), Michael (Amy) & Mark (JoAnne) and 10 grandchildren. Due to pandemic, interment and service will be private. To view the services and video tribute, and to leave condolences, go to: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fran's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 3, 2021.