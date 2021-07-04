Aviles Morciglio, Frances , - 84, Frances Morciglio Aviles who went to be with our Heavenly Father on January 4, 2021. This tribute to the "beloved mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend" who was alternately known as "Fran, Mama, and Miss A. "Mom, you have given so much and asked for nothing in return. Without you here our worlds will never be the same. We are reminded of you with every cloud we see, every Cardinal that flies by, and every word heard you've spoken that echoes in our minds and hearts. These moments are not merely a string of coincidences. They are a reminder that YOU continue to do what you've always done and that's watch over and guide us. There is no Goodbye, just a farewell and see you on the other side. Sweet Ma, Mama. I trust you truly see the magnitude of your impact here on Earth and the lives that are forever blessed because of you. No words can fully capture your meaning to those who knew and loved you. You can't have Magnificent without Ma. You are one of a kind and we are blessed to call you our Magnificent.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 4, 2021.
Often I thought of Fran, how is she, how does she like Utah and always our memories when we worked for the same school system. So surprised to read her name today- I will pray for her, the family and continue my thoughts of our times together. Love and sympathy to the family.
Antoinette Gale
Work
July 4, 2021
Missy, I am so sorry for your loss. Yet heaven has gained another angel. May she Rest In Peace, may you find comfort always.