Rovani, Frances, - 76, of Buena Vista Township, Rovani, Fran (Graci) 76 of Buena Vista Township, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Fran was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Born October 11, 1945 to parents, Leonardo and Providenza (Cicco) Graci. She graduated with honors from Vineland High School in 1963 and worked as a legal secretary in the Vineland area during and after high school. Fran then worked as the principal's secretary at St. Mary's Elementary School. She then accepted an office position at the Cumberland County Sherriff's Department and later became the principal's secretary at Collings Lakes School in the Buena Regional School District. Fran also owned and operated First Impression by Fran, Bridal Boutique. She also diligently served on the Buena Regional Education Foundation for many years as Secretary/Treasurer. She was a determined woman and even earned a degree in Public Health later in life from Stockton University, of course, with honors. Fran's passion was clearly her family and her little dachshunds. Fran married her grade school sweetheart, Victor Rovani, Sr. in 1964. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandsons. Family trips to Disney World and staying at "Grammy's apartment" were always special. Fran is predeceased by her sister, Betty Fury. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Victor. Her sons and daughters-in-law, Victor Jr. and Robin (Ripa), Brian and Amy (Hancock); her grandsons, Hayden and Lincoln; her niece / God-daughter, Michele Fury, and her many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend services on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Saint Padre Pio Parish, 4680 Dante Ave, Vineland NJ 08361 from 10:00am to11:45am, followed by a funeral liturgy at 12pm. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, 1300 Tuckahoe Road, Newfield, NJ 08344. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org/donate
. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 2, 2022.