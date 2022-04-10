Menu
Frances Juanita Scott
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Scott, Frances Juanita, - 79, of Seaford , departed this life on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at her residence. Born in Palatka, FL, she was the daughter of the late Leon Johnson and Queen Jamison Coone. Ms. Scott was a member of Macedonia A.M.E. Church in Seaford. She was also a member of Wilberforce University Alumni Association and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She earned a Master of Arts Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling. Prior to retiring, she was a consultant for the New York City Department of Mental Health. She will be lovingly remembered by: one son, Brandon L. Scott; an adopted daughter, Ronell Brown; two sisters, Thomasena Brown and Virdell Hill; an adopted sister, Ruth Self; a niece, Patrice Coone; two nephews, Mark Porter and Erik Porter; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Clifford Jamison-Coone. Ms. Scott graveside service will be held Tuesday April 12, 2022 at 2PM at Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
