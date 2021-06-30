Gordon, Francine B. (Ricciotti), - 68, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Born in Atlantic City, NJ, she lived in Millville for 36 years prior to moving to Egg Harbor Township. Fran was a member of Delta Delta sorority and graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1971. She worked as a principal's secretary at both Culver and Silver Run Elementary Schools in Millville for 27 wonderful years before retiring in 2011. Allowing her to spend time with her 4 beautiful grandchildren. Her daughters and grandchildren were everything to Fran. She enjoyed mini golfing and watching her grandkid's sporting events, as well as spending days on the beach with family and friends. She also loved to travel, play cards, watch game shows, play bocce ball, and pickleball. Grandmom will best be remembered for her love of family, baking Christmas cookies with her grandkids, and making gingerbread houses. Fran is preceded in death by her husband, Stan, and her parents; Rudy and Hannah Ricciotti. Fran is survived by her daughters Michelle Drewnowski (Bobby), Jennifer Lederman (Troy); and her grandchildren Leah and Bobby Drewnowski and TJ and Trevor Lederman. Fran will be buried alongside her husband, Stan at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor. A viewing for Francine will be held at 10:00 am followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 Rt. 9 North, Palermo, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to: Brigantine Marine Mammal Stranding Center 3625 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd., Brigantine, NJ 08203. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 30, 2021.