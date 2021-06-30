Dear Jenn, Michelle, Leah, Buddy, TJ, Trevor, Bobby, Troy. Your mom/ grandmom was my special dear friend. We had so much fun together it was joyous and exhausting. The best times were when she could be with you guys during the holidays and I got to enjoy those moments with her and all of you. I miss her a lot already and will cherish her memory. My deepest condolences. Much love to all of you.

Robert P Schneider Friend June 30, 2021