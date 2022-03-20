Menu
Francis Campbell
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
Campbell, Francis (Frank), - 83, of St Petersburg, Florida passed away peacefully on February 9, 2022, at the home of his son Henry and daughter Lorilin who were at his side. He was born in Somers Point, NJ on December 20, 1938, and formerly lived in Pleasantville, NJ for many years. Frank didn't have an easy childhood and went out on his own at a very young age. He married at 16 and raised his family in Brigantine and Egg Harbor Township, NJ. He was an avid, eclectic collector of books and music. He treasured a very large collection of vinyl albums spanning all genres of music. Frank worked at Lenox China for many years. He enjoyed listening to music, watching movies and sports on TV and spending time with family and his furbuddies. He liked going to the casino and playing a good game of poker with the guys. He always tried to lift people up with good advice and was always ready to lend a helping hand. He is predeceased by his Mother June Anna Livingston Hooley and Father Maurice Campbell, his Stepfather Robert Hooley, his beloved wife Priscilla, and his beautiful daughter June Marie Poley. He is also predeceased by his first wife and the mother of his children Joan Marie Campbell. He is survived by his children Lorilin Campbell Woods, Henry, and Frank Campbell. Lynell Bagdonas who he thought of as a daughter. His grandchildren Mindy Campbell Garwood (Rick), Katelyn Marie Poley Dudley (Josh), David Poley Jr (Veronica). His great-grandchildren Dominic Garwood and Laila and Jonas Dudley. His Half-brother Gary Campbell, Sr, and many other Half-brother's and Half-sisters, nieces, and nephews. Funeral Services will be private. A Virtual Memorial Service will be held on March 26, 2022 at 2PM EDT. If you would like to attend virtually, please RSVP at https://virtualmemorialgatherings.com/memorial-services/frank-campbell/
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 20, 2022.
