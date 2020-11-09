Conroy , Francis (Chuck), - 77, of Egg Harbor Township , Chuck went to his Heavenly home on Nov. 3, 2020 after battling a long illness.



Chuck was an avid hunter, horseman and all around great lover of animals. His smile would light up a room. He was a great storyteller.



He was a hard worker all of his life and loved his family and friends. He was a great Husband,Dad,PopPop,Uncle,Brother and Friend.



Chuck served with the US Navy and is a Vietnam Veteran.



Chuck was predeceased by his Father Joseph F Conroy, his brother Dennis J Conroy and his Sister Gerry Leonarski



He is survived by his loving wife Patricia (Maule) daughter Tina DeMarco(Dave) Son Tony Delano and Grandson Ricky. Also surviving include his sister Kathy Martino, his stepchildren Michael (Shannon),Bernadette (Doug), Colleen (Matt) and Christopher (Katie) and 14 step grandchildren. He leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him also.



A memorial service will be held at a later date at Atlantic county park where he loved to ride his horses.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.