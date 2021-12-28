Fran Smith and I visited Franny many times over his last several months. One visit occurred when Franny was in the hospital, the result of a serious fall that left him badly bruised. I asked him how the other guy looked and laughed. Franny, in his inimitable way, broke up laughing and said "everybody always tells me I look great. Well, I KNOW I look like hell and I appreciate it when someone tells me square." A few months later, I saw Franny in Pleasantville at Richard and Chad's home. After talking about old times in Avalon, funny events that happened through the years, I rose to leave, knowing there was a good chance I would never see my old friend again. I looked him in the eye, smiled, and said, "you really look like ****." He started to laugh and had a huge smile on his face. He nodded, waved, and said, "see ya."

Doug Knight Friend December 29, 2021