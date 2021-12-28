Menu
Francis "Banjo Man" "Franny" Green
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Godfrey Funeral Home - Egg Harbor Twp.
4008 English Creek Ave.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Green, Francis "Franny" "Banjo Man", - 74, of Egg Harbor Township, passed peacefully surrounded by his family in Egg Harbor Township, NJ on December 16, 2021. Born in Philadelphia on January 16, 1947, he worked for 32 years as a longshoreman on the docks of Philadelphia and Camden. Franny owned Franny Green's Restaurant and Pub in Juniata, Philadelphia, and later owned Salad Chef in Pleasantville. Franny was best known for his remarkable talent for singing and playing the banjo, which he taught himself to play. He played in the Fralinger, Quaker City, and South Philly string bands, and entertained many years at Franny Green's Banjo Room in Avalon, the Showboat Casino, and countless other bars and restaurants. Franny was a fixture on the shore music scene, even playing for then California Governor Ronald Reagan at Wildwood Convention Hall. He was particularly proud that he entertained in Cuba as a very young man during the Cuban Revolution. Franny was a very well-liked band leader who had great compassion for his many friends and family. Survivors include sons Richard and his partner Chad of EHT, Jeffrey of Brigantine, a sister Pat Romero of Deptford, grandchildren Roman, Bella, and Geoffrey, nieces and nephew Kellie, Beth, Trish, and John, as well as several great nieces and nephews. Franny was preceded in death by his wife Catherine Green and brothers Thomas and Richard. A Celebration of Life service is planned in the near future. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 28, 2021.
Godfrey Funeral Home - Egg Harbor Twp.
Fran Smith and I visited Franny many times over his last several months. One visit occurred when Franny was in the hospital, the result of a serious fall that left him badly bruised. I asked him how the other guy looked and laughed. Franny, in his inimitable way, broke up laughing and said "everybody always tells me I look great. Well, I KNOW I look like hell and I appreciate it when someone tells me square." A few months later, I saw Franny in Pleasantville at Richard and Chad's home. After talking about old times in Avalon, funny events that happened through the years, I rose to leave, knowing there was a good chance I would never see my old friend again. I looked him in the eye, smiled, and said, "you really look like ****." He started to laugh and had a huge smile on his face. He nodded, waved, and said, "see ya."
Doug Knight
Friend
December 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results