Holland, Francis "Frank" J., - 70, of North Cape May, NJ passed away March 17, 2022. He was born in Philadelphia to the late John and Kathryn Holland. Frank was a proud veteran who served in both Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom with over 30 years in military service in both the US Army and the 253rd NJ Army National Guard Company; where he attained the rank of CW4. Frank also worked as an auto mechanic and Service Writer at Gentilini in Woodbine. Frank loved fishing, camping, the Philadelphia Eagles, and most of all, time with his grandchildren. Frank is survived by his wife of 46 years, Peggy (formerly Mollenkopf); children: Cristine (Marcello) Mogavero, Colleen (Matthew) Guest, Frank (Liz) Holland, and Katie (Chase) Bryan; siblings: Jack (Karen) Holland, Pat (Tom) Stocker, Kathi (Mike) Healy, and Tom (Jackie) Holland; grandchildren: Ella, Mia, Carter, Corson, Zakary, Marina, and Frankie; as well as many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, and extended family. Funeral services will be Friday, March 25, 2022 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Service will start at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 22, 2022.