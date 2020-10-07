McCall, Francis J., - 73, of Ocean City, NJ, passed away on October 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born on January 20, 1947 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Frank graduated from Bishop McDevitt High School and Villanova University. Frank was employed as a Realtor at Weichert Realtors, The Asbury Group. He also worked for the County of Cape May for many years. Frank had been the Mayor of Wildwood Crest, as well as a member of the City Council of Ocean City. Frank was predeceased by his parents, George and Sophia, and his sisters, Antoinette and Regina. He is survived by his wife, Beverly, his children, Karen (Bob), Deborah (Joe), Kevin, and David (Catherine). He is also survived by his grandsons, Joseph and Shane, his sister, Bernadette (Joe), his sister-in-law, Donna (Mike), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services were private. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 7, 2020.