Frank and Bev were one of the first neighbors to welcome us to the OVS Community when we moved here in 2011. In the last nine years we have become good friends. Patti and I enjoyed Franks wit, his stories about his youth growing up in Philly, sports and most of all his companionship. The OVS club house parties will not be the same without him. You will be missed my friend ... Rest in Peace.

Jim & Patti Matlock October 6, 2020