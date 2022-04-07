Panetta, Francis J., Sr., - 75, of Brigantine, Francis J. Panetta, on January 26, 2022, of Brigantine, NJ. Age 75. Beloved husband of the late Lynda A (nee Gilbert). Devoted father of Lisa (Domenic), and the late Frankie. Proud grandfather of Nicole, Domenic, and Gianna. Frank was born and raised in Philadelphia. He was in the navy, a retired police officer and a lawyer. Frank was a lover of sports, cars, motorcycles, but most importantly his family. He loved riding his Harley with the Legion Riders. Frank enjoyed watching his grandchildren play soccer, run track and play hockey. Frank never skipped a beat when it came to his family. Frank was full of life. He brought laughter to everyone who knew him. Frank will be greatly missed. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation Saturday, April 9th 10:00 – 11:00 AM at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Funeral Service 11:00 AM. "A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 7, 2022.