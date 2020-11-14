Pettus, Francis Phillip, - 57, of Williamstown, NJ On November 1, 2020, Francis Phillip Pettus, a loving and dedicated son, brother, husband, and father of two passed away at the age of 57. Frank was born on January 10, 1963, in Philadelphia, PA, to Francis Pettus and Virginia Coppedge. Frank attended Philadelphia Public Schools and graduated from Roman Catholic High School. in 1980. After high school, Frank attended Cheney University, Temple University, and later served in the US Navy. After his service in the US Navy, he was employed in several casinos in Atlantic City, NJ. In 1988, Frank and Saudia met while working together at Showboat Casino. Frank joined United Brotherhood of Carpenters and began his career, as a union carpenter. He worked for Gilbane Construction and Network Construction as a carpenter/foreman. Frank was also employed at Resorts Casino as Lead Carpenter until retirement. Frank is survived by wife, Saudia Pettus, father, Frank Pettus, mother, Virginia Coppedge, daughter, Jadia Lanham, son, Sterling Pettus, sister, Marne Lenox, aunt, Diane Anand, honorary brother, Mark Bundy, future son-in-law, Derrius Alexander, honorary son, Kenyo Henry and a host of other family and friends. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Donations may be made to: CashApp $SaudiaPettus in care of Saudia Pettus.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 14, 2020.