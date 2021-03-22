Vannella, Francis T., - 88, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, surrounded by his family. He was survived by his beloved wife Pat, his children Thomas Vannella and his wife Barbara, Lisa Weihbrecht and her husband Michael, grandchildren Julianne, Ryan, and Isabella, sister Elizabeth Ruisanchez and several nieces and nephews. Frank was born on March 30, 1932 in Vineland, NJ to parents Elizabeth and Francis X. Vannella. He was one of ten children. Frank married Pat Allem on November 29, 1958 and they were married for 62 years. He spent 2 years in the US Army and 6 years in the Army Reserves. Frank graduated from Temple University with a Masters plus thirty in Education and a Masters degree in Music. He spent 31 years in education at Pemberton Twp Schools. Frank was also an accomplished musician and belonged to the Philadelphia, Trenton and Atlantic City Musician's Unions. His extensive music career included playing piano in the house band at the Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, the orchestra at the Music Circus in Lambertville, NJ and numerous jazz clubs throughout the tri-state area. Services will take place on Wednesday, March 24th. The viewing will be held at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield, NJ from 9-10 AM followed by mass at 10:30 AM at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Somers Point, NJ. The family has designated The Michael J Fox Foundation
for memorial contributions. Donations can be made by mail to Donation Processing, The Michael J Fox Foundation
, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or online at www.michaeljfox.org/donate
. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 22, 2021.