Torres, Francisco, - 72, of Egg Harbor Twp., Passed away to be with the Lord on November 20, 2020. Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico but lived most of his life in New Jersey. Known as Quito to his friends but as Papi to kids, grandkids and greatgrandkids. He loved life & spending time with friends and family. He had a positive attitude, compassion and always a friendly personality. His sense of humor was infectious and he always laughed at himself and tried being silly to ease other's mood. Quito worked all his life as a Transmission Mechanic and was employed at Northfield Transmission in Northfield, NJ until retiring in 2010. He is predeceased by his wife Maria Torres and son Francisco Torres Jr.. He is survived by his daughters Nilsa (Eliezer) Echevarria of EHT, NJ, Sonia (Jose "Celo" Rodriguez) Torres of Tampa, FL and Betsie Torres of Pascagoula, MI. A Private Memorial will be held at a later date.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 25, 2020.