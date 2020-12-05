DiSciascio, Frank A., - 76, of Somers Point, NJ passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at his home. Born in Detroit, MI he has been an area resident most of his life. Frank has been a Fire Fighter for the City of Ocean City for 25 years before his retirement. He had also bartended for years at the Golden Nugget and Ocean City Yacht Club. He loved spending time with his son at his pool, riding his bike on the boardwalk with his brother, hanging out on St. Charles beach with his many friends, and golfing. He was a member of the Cadillac Grill and Greate Bay Country Club. He was predeceased by his parents: Rocco and Helen (nee Vas) DiSciascio and his daughter: Marie. Surviving are his loving wife: Sandy, his son: Anthony (Lisa) DiSciascio, brothers: Pete (Joyce), Lou (Marty) and Rocco (Nancy), stepchildren: Christopher DiPetro, Teresa (Bill) Williams, Stephanie (Ted) Davis. Also, surviving are his grandchildren: Vincent, Anthony, Jr. Nicholas, Justin, step-grandchildren: Scott, Alicia, Corrine, Jordyn, Keira, Jacob, Connor. Friends may greet the family Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 10 until 12 o'clock noon at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. Covid protocol will be followed. Burial will be held privately. Memorial contributions are suggested to either Alzheimer's Dementia Association at ALZ.com
or ALS Association at ALS.org
. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 5, 2020.