Barsky, Frank, - 74, of Sea Isle City, NJ, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on September 20, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, PA he formerly resided in Atco, NJ and settled in Sea Isle City to enjoy his retirement. Frank is predeceased by his wife Rita M. Barsky and his son Brian Barsky. He is survived by his children, Deana Angeli (Rick), Amie Barsky and Christian Barsky (Kimberly). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Robert Angeli, Jayden Barsky, Lucas Barsky, and Jacob Barsky. Frank worked as a Lineman for the Philadelphia Electric Company/PECO. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus Madonna Maria Council #3560. Frank was happiest on his boat fishing with friends and family. His viewing will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 9:30am to 10:45am at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 4308 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am. Interment will follow at the Seaside Cemetery, 559 Rt. 9 South, Marmora, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 23, 2021.