Frank J. Del Corio
1928 - 2021
Del Corio, Frank J., - 92, of Wildwood, born October 15, 1928 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved Husband of Eva (Taraschi) for 67 years; Survived by his children Mary Cosentino (John), Stanley DelCorio (Mia), Lucille Keating (Thomas) Frank Del Corio (Denise), and Diane Hooyman (Richard) Grandchildren: Danielle, Matthew, (Melissa), Nicole, Jesse, Adam, Jeremy, Bernadette, Benjamin, and Jennifer (Joaquin) Great Grandchildren: Jordyn and Camryn, Azariah, Elias, and Ofelia. Sister Rose Osborn and many nieces and nephews. Frank was a Korean War Army Veteran; and Purple Heart Recipient. He was a volunteer firefighter for Holly Beach Fire Co.#1. He worked for A&P for 42 years retiring in 1990. He then worked for the Cape May County Bridge Commission and City of Wildwood for many years. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Holy Redeemer Hospice, c/o Office of Philanthropy, 521Moredon Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 or NJ State Firemen's Association 1711 Route 34 South, Wall Township, NJ 07727-3934. Services are private. Condolences may be sent to Ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 7, 2021.
I´m very sorry for your loss
Emma Drumm
March 10, 2021
Thinking of You and your family. My prayers are with you.
Jackie Sullivan
March 7, 2021
My condolences to Mr DelCorio´s family.
Linda Peterson
March 7, 2021
Eva Our hearts are with you in love and sympathy. May happy memories bring a measure of comfort and peace God Bless and confort you.
Donato D'Amico Family
March 7, 2021
The Shmidheisers
March 7, 2021
Eva: Sorry to hear about Frank
Ken Delinski
March 7, 2021
RIP Frank,To a wonderful Gentleman.
Norman and Phyllis Blum
March 7, 2021
