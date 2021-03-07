Del Corio, Frank J., - 92, of Wildwood, born October 15, 1928 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved Husband of Eva (Taraschi) for 67 years; Survived by his children Mary Cosentino (John), Stanley DelCorio (Mia), Lucille Keating (Thomas) Frank Del Corio (Denise), and Diane Hooyman (Richard) Grandchildren: Danielle, Matthew, (Melissa), Nicole, Jesse, Adam, Jeremy, Bernadette, Benjamin, and Jennifer (Joaquin) Great Grandchildren: Jordyn and Camryn, Azariah, Elias, and Ofelia. Sister Rose Osborn and many nieces and nephews. Frank was a Korean War Army Veteran; and Purple Heart Recipient. He was a volunteer firefighter for Holly Beach Fire Co.#1. He worked for A&P for 42 years retiring in 1990. He then worked for the Cape May County Bridge Commission and City of Wildwood for many years. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Holy Redeemer Hospice, c/o Office of Philanthropy, 521Moredon Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 or NJ State Firemen's Association 1711 Route 34 South, Wall Township, NJ 07727-3934. Services are private. Condolences may be sent to Ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 7, 2021.