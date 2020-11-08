Menu
Frank Engelhardt
Engelhardt, Frank, - 78, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away on November 6, 2020 peacefully at home with his wife by his side. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a service at 11:00 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery in Red Bank, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Peace Lutheran Church, 328 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home
211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway, NJ 08205
Nov
10
Service
11:00a.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home
211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway, NJ 08205
Nov
10
Interment
Fairview Cemetery
, Red Bank, New Jersey
Funeral services provided by:
Wimberg Funeral Home
