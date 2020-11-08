Engelhardt, Frank, - 78, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away on November 6, 2020 peacefully at home with his wife by his side. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 10th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a service at 11:00 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery in Red Bank, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Peace Lutheran Church, 328 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 8, 2020.