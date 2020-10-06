Elbertson, Frank H., - of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Shore Medical Center, Somers Point, NJ.
Born in Atlantic City, NJ he had lived in Galloway before moving to Egg Harbor Township 30 years ago.
Frank was an active member of Central United Methodist Church where he had served on the Pastoral Care Committee, vice president of the Estelle Manor Game Preserve Hunting Club, Absecon Saltwater Sportsman's Club and the NRA He was an avid outdoor sportsman and loved the Phillies.
He was the Chief of Staff for the FAA Tech Center in Pomona, NJ for many years before his retirement.
Surviving are his wife: Donna (nee Land) Elbertson, his children: Dawn (Ron) Heist, Diana Elbertson, Hunter (Nicole Powers) Elbertson, Gunner (Brittney Riebel) Elbertson. Also surviving are four grandchildren: Ronnie, Chase, Domenic and Gunner and four great grandchildren.
His funeral service will be offered Thursday morning October 8, 2020 at 11 o'clock at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Egg Harbor Township, 4008 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service.
Burial will follow in the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors.
Memorial contributions are suggested to either Central United Methodist Church, Linwood, NJ 08221 or the NRA.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 6, 2020.