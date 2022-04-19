Menu
Frank L. Madden
Madden, Frank L., - 86, lifelong resident of Erma (Lower Twp.), NJ, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022. A man of honor, Frank served in the United States Army as a helicopter mechanic. He was employed by the Magnesite Plant in Lower Township for many years before working as a gardener at the United States Coast Guard Base. Throughout his life, Frank enjoyed hunting and fishing, sometimes from dawn til dusk. He spent many hours in a tree stand in the woods of Cumberland County. His knowledge of that area saved the life of a little boy that was lost deep in the woods. Frank enjoyed beachcombing and yard sales where he often found antiques. He always enjoyed visiting with friends that would stop by the house to chat. He loved animals, especially dogs. He lived a quiet life and was always ready to lend a hand when someone needed help. He is predeceased by his brother, Walter. Frank is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his wife of 62 years, Eileen; son, Thomas Madden; daughter, Debbie (and Jim) Bailey. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Frank's graveside ceremony on Saturday (April 23rd) at 3pm in Tabernacle Cemetery, Lower Township. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to the Cape May County Animal Shelter.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Tabernacle United Methodist Cemetery
Lower Township, NJ
