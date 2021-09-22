McKernan, Frank J., - 93, of Galloway, passed away September 16, 2021. Born in New York City, NY, he was a long-time resident of Paramus, NJ before moving to Galloway 35 years ago. Frank was a graduate of Union City High School and was a veteran of the US Navy, serving during World War II. Frank was a chemist with Lever Brothers in Edgewater, NJ for many years, retiring in 1985. In his free time, he loved to dance, especially with his wife. He also enjoyed singing, camping, fishing and road trips, especially to Atlantic City. He is survived by his wife, Beverly A. (Farrington) McKernan; his daughters, Janet Levinsky (Tim), Colleen Benedetto (Jim) and Pamela Burt (Derek); his step-son, Anthony Paviglianiti; his grandchildren, Jillian Alessi (Anthony), Jenna Columbia, Jacalyn Columbia, Tyler Levinsky (Christina), Elizabeth Rockwell (Kyle), and Daniel Beard; as well as his 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 1PM to 2:30PM on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A service will follow at 2:30PM. Interment will follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Mays Landing. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 22, 2021.