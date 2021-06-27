Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank Riddle
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Riddle, Frank, - 84, of Ventnor, Frank Riddle, age 84, passed away peacefully at home on June 24th after a long battle with cancer. Born on May 23, 1937 to the late Frank and Ethel (Camp) Riddle. He worked at Atlantic Richfield Co. in Philadelphia before moving his family to Ventnor. Frank worked for the City of Ventnor water department. He worked and retired from Bally's Park Place Casino after many years as a security officer. Frank enjoyed riding his bicycle on the Ventnor boardwalk and sitting on the beach. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandchildren, and could often be found sitting on his porch reading a good book. Frank was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He enjoyed watching the Flyers, Eagles, and Phillies. Frank was a loving husband to his late wife, Florence (Burke) and father to Patrick (Beth), Lauren (Gene) Masco, and Francis (Gina). Frank also had 7 grandchildren: Melissa, Stephanie, Patrick, Derrian, Ginamarie, Casey, Savannah and a step-grandson, Danny. He was brother to Ella Mae (Thomas) Meehan, the late Marie (Fred) Mossetter, the late Ethel (James) Manion, the late Claire (John) Williamson, and the late James (Janice) Riddle. Frank is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and good friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Wednesday June 30th, 2021, 10:00-11:00 a.m. followed by his funeral at 11:00 a.m. at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ. Burial will be at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, 2301 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 Donations in lieu of flowers may be made online to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society at lls.org
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ
Jun
30
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Frank worked with my dad Herb "Tim" Zimmer for many years at Bally's. I knew Frank as well and he truly was one of the most genuine nicest and kindness person I ever met. We talked almost daily when I worked in Accounting at Ballys. Gene/Lauren- Joanne and I have you in our thoughts! Know that Frank is visiting now with my dad who passed back in 1/20/20. My dad always asked if I ever see Frank throughout the years and on several occasions we would run into each other at the store.
Dave Zimmer
Friend
July 14, 2021
I retired as Director of Security at Bally. Frank worked for me for over 20 years. He was one of my favorite Officers. His positive attitude and upbeat personality was his mainstay. He was well liked and respected by his fellow Security personnel as well as by other employees. I am sorry to hear of his passing. God bless all he leaves behind.
Patrick Smith
Work
June 29, 2021
Frank's passing has devastated me. We were very close and worked many years together at Ballys. We went to many baseball games, breakfasts, yelled and screamed at the Flyers and hung out at each other's homes. Man did he love his coffee. Frank will forever be in my heart. Covid prevented me from spending his last moments together . I am eternally grateful and honored to have been his friend. To Lauren and family my prayers to you.
Robert Peterson
June 27, 2021
I worked with Frank at Bally's for quite a few years. Great guy. Always had a friendly outlook towards all of his co-workers and guests. The world is a little sadder because of his loss. God bless you, Frank.
Frank Malloy
Work
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results