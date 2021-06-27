Riddle, Frank, - 84, of Ventnor, Frank Riddle, age 84, passed away peacefully at home on June 24th after a long battle with cancer. Born on May 23, 1937 to the late Frank and Ethel (Camp) Riddle. He worked at Atlantic Richfield Co. in Philadelphia before moving his family to Ventnor. Frank worked for the City of Ventnor water department. He worked and retired from Bally's Park Place Casino after many years as a security officer. Frank enjoyed riding his bicycle on the Ventnor boardwalk and sitting on the beach. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandchildren, and could often be found sitting on his porch reading a good book. Frank was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He enjoyed watching the Flyers, Eagles, and Phillies. Frank was a loving husband to his late wife, Florence (Burke) and father to Patrick (Beth), Lauren (Gene) Masco, and Francis (Gina). Frank also had 7 grandchildren: Melissa, Stephanie, Patrick, Derrian, Ginamarie, Casey, Savannah and a step-grandson, Danny. He was brother to Ella Mae (Thomas) Meehan, the late Marie (Fred) Mossetter, the late Ethel (James) Manion, the late Claire (John) Williamson, and the late James (Janice) Riddle. Frank is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and good friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Wednesday June 30th, 2021, 10:00-11:00 a.m. followed by his funeral at 11:00 a.m. at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ. Burial will be at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, 2301 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 Donations in lieu of flowers may be made online to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
at lls.org
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 27, 2021.