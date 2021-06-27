Frank worked with my dad Herb "Tim" Zimmer for many years at Bally's. I knew Frank as well and he truly was one of the most genuine nicest and kindness person I ever met. We talked almost daily when I worked in Accounting at Ballys. Gene/Lauren- Joanne and I have you in our thoughts! Know that Frank is visiting now with my dad who passed back in 1/20/20. My dad always asked if I ever see Frank throughout the years and on several occasions we would run into each other at the store.

Dave Zimmer Friend July 14, 2021