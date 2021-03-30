Scola, Frank A., - 80, of Hammonton, NJ passed away Sunday, March 28th, 2021 with his loving family at his side. Frank attended St. Joseph Elementary and High School. He was devoted and dedicated to his family and loved being with his grandchildren: Thomas F. Donio, Kyle F. Muller, Ethan F. Muller, and Giavanna Rose Fox, family and friends. He loved the companionship of his furry friends. Frank was predeceased by his parents Anthony and Jennie Scola, and his sister Roseanna Donio. He is survived by his loving wife JoAnn Scola (nee DeNucci), his daughters Kimberly Ann Fox, Melissa Ann (Fred) Muller, and Deborah Lynn (Tom) Donio, his sister Carmela Santora (nee Scola) and brother Angelo "Beebe" Scola. Frank graduated from Spring Garden Institute of Automotive Training and owned and operated his own car and truck repair service. He also attended many Mack Truck leadership seminars and- worked as an Auto Service Supervisor at Shanahan Motor Freight and Lo Bionodo Motor Freight. His knowledge of cars, buses and trucks kept friends and family on the road. Frank loved to be fishing, hunting (in his younger days), telling stories of his youth, baseball and his loved for all things Italian, years as alter server, classmates and his faith. His support and volunteerism for the Knights of Columbus Council #3471 and St. Vincent Pallotti Council #680 (4th Degree). He was treasurer of Pallotti Council #3471, member of the color guard for St. Vincent Pallotti Council #680, and an usher at St. Joseph Church. Frank was a member of ST. Joseph High School Wildcatters and was inducted into the St. Joseph High School Hall of Fame. He was also the Grand Oak Twins Condominium Association President. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 from 8:30-10:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Street, Hammonton, NJ. Entombment will follow in Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Knights of Columbus Pallotti Council #3471, P.O. Box 5 Hammonton, NJ 08037. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 30, 2021.