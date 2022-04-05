Webb, Frank, Jr., - 66, of Atlantic City, Frank Webb Jr. was born to Frank Webb Sr, and Annie Ruth Webb on December 19, 1955, in Birmingham Alabama. The family relocated to Atlantic City, NJ in 1971. Frank attended Atlantic City High School and was an accomplished member of the Vikings' wrestling team. After high school, Frank joined the Army National Guard and served at the Fort Jackson Army base for five years with an honorable discharge. He later moved to California & worked for several years at the Long Beach Naval Shipyard. Eventually, he took an opportunity to return to NJ by transferring to the Philadelphia Naval shipyard. He was also employed for many years at the Atlantic City Convention City, and Trump Plaza. He remained in NJ as a loving father, brother, and uncle until he married his wife, Angel, in 2006, where they began their life together in Maryland. He not only enjoyed his life as a husband to Angel but also a transit trucker, avid gardener, and fisherman. He loved being active and outdoors all day tending to his various fruits and vegetables. Fishing, cooking, and hosting large gatherings for friends and family were some of his favorite hobbies. He and his wife attended the First Missionary Baptist Church in Frederick, Md. He relied heavily on his Godly faith walk to help him through the battle. He remained a member at First Missionary Baptist Church until he departed this earth. Frank departed this life very peacefully at home on March 31, 2022. He had a protracted battle with cancer and through all his challenges he remained brave, positive, and full of hope. He never lost sight of the importance of family, friends and being in the moment with each one. His personality was HUGE but his heart was even bigger with quite a zest for life! Frank had an infectious laugh, never met a stranger, and could completely change the atmosphere of a room. He will be truly missed and never forgotten. Frank is predeceased by his parents, children Nyeka Jones, Samuel Bailey, grandson, Kayvon Webb and stepson C.J. Robinson. He leaves behind his loving wife, Angel; Children: Ornell Carney, Kiesha Spencer, Frank Webb III, Jodie Webb, Stefani Webb, Dupree Martin, Angelica Webb, DeAndre Webb, Stepson Frankie Robinson, and Stepdaughter Meisha Robinson; Sisters LaWeen White, Annette Foster and Eleanor Gilliam; 20 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 5, 2022.