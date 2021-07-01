Mehlinger, Fred, - 65, of Mays Landing, passed away at home on June 8, 2021. Fred was born in Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, NC to Marion Fred and Santa Lee Mehlinger who predeceased their son. He is survived by his wife Madelyn, brother Lewis (Diane), and a son, Daniel Mehlinger. He also leaves behind his beloved in-laws, nephews, nieces, and friends. Services are private. Arrangements are with Boakes Funeral Home. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.Boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 1, 2021.