Fred Mehlinger
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ
Mehlinger, Fred, - 65, of Mays Landing, passed away at home on June 8, 2021. Fred was born in Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, NC to Marion Fred and Santa Lee Mehlinger who predeceased their son. He is survived by his wife Madelyn, brother Lewis (Diane), and a son, Daniel Mehlinger. He also leaves behind his beloved in-laws, nephews, nieces, and friends. Services are private. Arrangements are with Boakes Funeral Home. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.Boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mel, I'm so sorry for your loss. He was a nice guy. May he rest in Peace. Love, Maryann
Maryann Williams
Friend
July 2, 2021
