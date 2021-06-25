Smith, Fred Douglas, - 53, of Mays Landing, passed away unexpectedly. He was born in Newark, N.J. and spent his teenage years in East Orange, graduated from Clifford J. Scott HIgh School and later joined the Navy. He was a proud member of Alpha Sigma Mu Fraternity of which he was a dedicated brother for over 38 years, he loved his brotherhood. Fred was happy fishing, traveling the world, he loved the Carribean and a good cruise. Fred loved a family gathering, you could always count on him to disappear. His entrepreneur spirt always had him investing in his next money maker whether it was his vending machines, stock market and cars, to name a few. Fred spent his last days being the President of Oakcrest Estate Home Owner's Association. He is survived by his wife Shauntae L. Smith of 16 years, Mother Joyce Smith, Sons, Terrell Smith, Dassius Smith, Fred D. Smith IV, three grandchildren, Amirah Smith, Aubri Smith and Noah Smith. Sister and brothers, Gregory Smith, Kim Holland, William Daniels, Aneesah Thomas, Douglas Smith. Stepchildren Nyah Campbell and Barrington F. Campbell II. Nieces, Tahira Holland and Victoria Lyles. Aunt Joyce Gibbs and Uncle Ronald Smith and his favorite cousin Inetha Gibbs. He leaves a host of cousins who he adored. A funeral service will be held at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225 at 11:00 AM on Monday June 28, 2021 with a gathering of friends prior to the service from 10-11 AM. Interment will follow at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery Estell Manor, NJ. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 25, 2021.