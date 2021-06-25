Menu
Fred Douglas Smith
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Smith, Fred Douglas, - 53, of Mays Landing, passed away unexpectedly. He was born in Newark, N.J. and spent his teenage years in East Orange, graduated from Clifford J. Scott HIgh School and later joined the Navy. He was a proud member of Alpha Sigma Mu Fraternity of which he was a dedicated brother for over 38 years, he loved his brotherhood. Fred was happy fishing, traveling the world, he loved the Carribean and a good cruise. Fred loved a family gathering, you could always count on him to disappear. His entrepreneur spirt always had him investing in his next money maker whether it was his vending machines, stock market and cars, to name a few. Fred spent his last days being the President of Oakcrest Estate Home Owner's Association. He is survived by his wife Shauntae L. Smith of 16 years, Mother Joyce Smith, Sons, Terrell Smith, Dassius Smith, Fred D. Smith IV, three grandchildren, Amirah Smith, Aubri Smith and Noah Smith. Sister and brothers, Gregory Smith, Kim Holland, William Daniels, Aneesah Thomas, Douglas Smith. Stepchildren Nyah Campbell and Barrington F. Campbell II. Nieces, Tahira Holland and Victoria Lyles. Aunt Joyce Gibbs and Uncle Ronald Smith and his favorite cousin Inetha Gibbs. He leaves a host of cousins who he adored. A funeral service will be held at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225 at 11:00 AM on Monday June 28, 2021 with a gathering of friends prior to the service from 10-11 AM. Interment will follow at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery Estell Manor, NJ. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Memorial Gathering
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ
Jun
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
My heart is heavy, too soon.
Donna Solino
Friend
July 5, 2021
Present 4 Peace.. Peace, blessings and PRAYERS to our family of Brother Fred Douglass Smith III October 1st, 1967-June 21st, 2021 From: Peacekeepers Global Initiative We Remain Your Family Present For Peace..
Brother Steven Young-Peacekeepers
June 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sandra Ransome
Friend
June 26, 2021
Fred, I'll always remember you big smile and huge heart. You'll never be forgotten! Give Pop-a-dop a big huge for me. Sending my heartfelt condolences to the entire family, praying for strength and comfort during this difficult time.
Tia Wakefield
Family
June 26, 2021
