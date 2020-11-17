McCullough, Freda Fradell, - 86, of N. Cape May, passed away peacefully at home on November 12, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Israel and Molly Feit. She graduated from Millville High School and attended the University of Miami. After returning to New Jersey, she worked at her father's arcade on the Wildwood Boardwalk where she met and married the love of her life John C. McCullough. While working at Franklin Clothes, Freda and her husband also leased the concession stand at Belleplain State Park for 11 years. Freda settled permanently at the Cape May County library, where most knew her as "Freddie", for 34 years. In addition to her parents, Freda is preceded in death by her husband John C "MAC" McCullough and her daughter Beth McCullough. Freda is loved by her sons Louis (Sue) McCullough and Charles (Beth) McCullough; daughters Lynn (Jim) Kleb, and Lisa McCullough; Sister Natalie Sugarman; Grandchildren Louis (Ashley), Christopher (Taylor), Melissa, Carly (Drew), Kelly (Dom), Lauren (Mike), and Jim (Jess); Nephews Mark (Leann) and Mike (Ilyse) 8 great-grandchildren, Nieces Mary (Bobby), Frannie (Louie), and Harriet (Lou). Services will be private. Arrangements in the care of Evoy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to your local Hospice. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 17, 2020.