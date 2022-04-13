Hubbard, Freddie, Jr., - 49, of Pleasantville, was born in Atlantic City to Freddie, Sr. and the late Jennie Hughes-Harold. He transitioned on March 30, 2022 in Newark Beth Israel Medical Center with his father and close friend at his side. He attended Holy Spirit High and graduated from Pleasantville High in 1990. Freddie was employed as a Host at Harrah's, and several restaurants; and as a VIP Host at Bungalow Restaurant & Lounge and the Kiss Kiss Night Club at Tropicana. He was also an entrepreneur, starting his own company, Red Eye. Surviving are his father, Freddie, Sr.; aunts, Murial McFadden (Bobby), Irma Meads, Gertrude G. Morgan, and Nena L. Rhynes; uncles, Eddie Rhynes (Denease), Clarence Rhynes, and Ernest Rhynes (Martina); a close friend, Kevin Attilio; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Services will be held 11AM Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. I. S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Arrangements by Jennings Funeral Home, Pleasantville.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 13, 2022.