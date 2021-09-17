Anderson, Frederick Gilbert "Gil", - 78, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away September 10th, 2021. He was born in Queens, New York to the late Victor Anderson and Virginia Adams. Graduated Ocean City High School 1961. Gil dedicated 28 years to Federal service. First as an enlisted Navy man during war time 1961-1965; then as a USCG Marine Machinist where he retired with numerous commendations for his outstanding performances and often going above and beyond his duty. Upon retirement, Gil opened a Handyman service to give back to seniors and those on a fixed income, often foregoing any payment at all. Gil, aka "Handy Andy", is predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Doris (Pat), and is survived by his children Shannon and Victor; brother Nils (Marge) Anderson; grandchildren Michael, Cheyenne, Alyssa, Brandi, and Kaela; and great grandchildren Savanah-Jo, Tyler, Brielle, BobbieLynn, Miles, and "BabyGirl" Bertrand. Memorial services will be held 1pm Sunday September 19th at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, 127 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, NJ. Viewing begins at noon. He will be laid to rest with his parents following cremation at the Petersburg Methodist Cemetery. Condolences at radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 17, 2021.