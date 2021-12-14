Goos, Rev. Frederick E. (Fred), - 77, of Millville, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021. Fred is predeceased by his father, Rev. Frederick H. Goos, his mother, Janet L. Snook, and his wife, Maxine E. Simmons. He is survived by his son, Andrew M. Goos and his wife Andrea, his daughter, Jennifer L. Goos, and his brother, Rev. Harry J. Goos and his family. Fred was born on September 2, 1944, in Newport News, VA. He graduated from Germantown High School and the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He received his Master of Divinity from the Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago and his Doctor of Philosophy from Temple University in Philadelphia. Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing at 11am and funeral service at noon on Saturday, December 18th, at Fortescue Chapel, 157 New Jersey Ave, Fortescue, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, in Fred's memory, please purchase for yourself or your family a book or in some other way make an investment of time and resources towards something you have wanted to learn but have not yet found the time. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 14, 2021.