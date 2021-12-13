Menu
Frederick C. Grosse
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Middle Township High School
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Grosse, Frederick C., - 89, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away December 11, 2021. He was born in Greensboro, NC to the late William and Sadie Grosse. Fred served in the US Marines during the Korean Conflict. He went on to work as the Athletic Director and gym teacher for Middle Township High School. While at Middle he coached the football team to 4 championships and in 2020 was inducted into the Middle Township High School Hall of Fame. Fred is survived by his wife Ruth; children: Cindy Grosse, Chris Grosse, Fred Grosse, Marcy Harms, Michael Douglass, and Kathy Douglass; as well as 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by brothers Bill and Ed. Funeral services will be Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Service will start at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Seaville United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fred's name to the Middle Township High School Football Program, 300 East Atlantic Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
Dec
15
Service
11:00a.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Donato D D'Amico
Friend
December 14, 2021
fred and family, condolences from the tomlinson family. jeff tomlinson
jeff tomlinson
December 13, 2021
Class of 69. R.I.P. Thanks for all you did for MTHS. Thank you for your service. Charlie Chabot
Charles A Chabot Jr.
December 13, 2021
