Frederick Eugene Hampf M.D. Jr.
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Hampf, Frederick Eugene, Jr., M.D., - 76, of Avalon, NJ, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at home with his family by his side. Born September 22, 1944, in Passaic, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Frederick Eugene Hampf Sr. and Beatrice Kolarcik Hampf. Dr. Hampf graduated Springfield Senior High School in 1962, Franklin and Marshall College in 1966, and Jefferson Medical College in 1970. Following graduation, Fred became a Captain Medical Officer in the U.S. Army in St. Louis, MO. After his military service, he entered Tufts New England Medical Center's radiology residency program in Boston, MA. Upon completion of his medical training, Fred was a partner for over 30 years with Radiology and Imaging Inc. at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA. He finished his professional career at Atlantic Medical Imaging in New Jersey. Fred and his wife retired to Avalon where he spent many happy moments playing his clarinet with the John Walter Band and Cape May County String Band. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joan Heaton Hampf, and his children Heather and her husband Frank J. Kortenkaemper Jr. of Needham, MA, Frederick and his wife Christy of East Moriches, NY, Patricia and her fiancé Taryn of Boston, MA, and Robert and his wife Lindsey of Petersburg, NJ; grandchildren Carson, Logan, and Anna. He is also survived by his brother Andrew Hampf and his wife Carol of Houston, TX, and by two nephews David and Andrew. A gathering of remembrance will be held 10:00-11:00am followed by a memorial service at 11:00am on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ. In addition, the service will be livestreamed via Radzieta Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will be at Cold Spring Cemetery, 780 Seashore Road, Cold Spring, NJ. Those who would wish to remember Fred in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Saint Jude's Hospital and John Walter Band at PO Box 1631, Attn: Scholarship Program, Wildwood, NJ 08260. The family would like to thank his many caregivers including Doctors Tamara A. LaCoutoure, William Tester, and John Kasper. Fred lived life to the fullest and will always be remembered for his love of knowledge, humor, and music. He held his family, friends, and fellow band members in his heart until the very end. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Memorial Gathering
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
Mar
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Radzieta Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was a co-worker of Fred's at Bay State Medical Center, Ultrasound Dept in Springfield,Ma. I learned so much from Fred and admired him for his knowledge and understanding of Ultrasound. He was held in great esteem by many people. I was so sorry to see him go when he left Baystate Medical Center and I am sorry that he has since passed away. My condolences to Joan and the Hampf family. May his memory be for a blessing. I will never forget Fred.
Carol Tivoli
Coworker
March 25, 2021
I’m so sorry to hear of the passing of Dr Hampf. I had the pleasure of working with him and for him for 30 plus years at R&I and Baystate Breast Center. He was always one of my favorites. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Jo Picard
Coworker
March 23, 2021
Dear Joan and family-Fred always made me smile! Our time together (260 S.Alder) made Med school enjoyable! Thank you Freddie! Mike and Steve
Jack and Cecilia McCloskey
March 22, 2021
My deepest sympathy
Ms. Carolyn Austin
March 21, 2021
Dear Fred always made me smile! As my roommate at Jeff (260 S.Alder) he helped me enjoy the time. Thx Fred,Steve and Mike-Jack McC
Jack and Cecilia McCloskey
March 18, 2021
My heart is with you all. I'm so sorry
Mary Marquez
Friend
March 18, 2021
Lauren, Henry, Natalie Hawkins
March 17, 2021
Mrs. Hampf and family - so sorry to hear about the passing of Dr. Hampf. He was a great person and I truly enjoyed working with him for so many years at Radiology and Imaging. He was greatly respected and everyone loved him. I hope you cherish all your beautiful memories and they give you strength to get through this difficult time.
Michele Montagna
Michele Montagna
Coworker
March 17, 2021
