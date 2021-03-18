Hampf, Frederick Eugene, Jr., M.D., - 76, of Avalon, NJ, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at home with his family by his side. Born September 22, 1944, in Passaic, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Frederick Eugene Hampf Sr. and Beatrice Kolarcik Hampf. Dr. Hampf graduated Springfield Senior High School in 1962, Franklin and Marshall College in 1966, and Jefferson Medical College in 1970. Following graduation, Fred became a Captain Medical Officer in the U.S. Army in St. Louis, MO. After his military service, he entered Tufts New England Medical Center's radiology residency program in Boston, MA. Upon completion of his medical training, Fred was a partner for over 30 years with Radiology and Imaging Inc. at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA. He finished his professional career at Atlantic Medical Imaging in New Jersey. Fred and his wife retired to Avalon where he spent many happy moments playing his clarinet with the John Walter Band and Cape May County String Band. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joan Heaton Hampf, and his children Heather and her husband Frank J. Kortenkaemper Jr. of Needham, MA, Frederick and his wife Christy of East Moriches, NY, Patricia and her fiancé Taryn of Boston, MA, and Robert and his wife Lindsey of Petersburg, NJ; grandchildren Carson, Logan, and Anna. He is also survived by his brother Andrew Hampf and his wife Carol of Houston, TX, and by two nephews David and Andrew. A gathering of remembrance will be held 10:00-11:00am followed by a memorial service at 11:00am on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ. In addition, the service will be livestreamed via Radzieta Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will be at Cold Spring Cemetery, 780 Seashore Road, Cold Spring, NJ. Those who would wish to remember Fred in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Saint Jude's Hospital and John Walter Band at PO Box 1631, Attn: Scholarship Program, Wildwood, NJ 08260. The family would like to thank his many caregivers including Doctors Tamara A. LaCoutoure, William Tester, and John Kasper. Fred lived life to the fullest and will always be remembered for his love of knowledge, humor, and music. He held his family, friends, and fellow band members in his heart until the very end. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 18, 2021.