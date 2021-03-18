I was a co-worker of Fred's at Bay State Medical Center, Ultrasound Dept in Springfield,Ma. I learned so much from Fred and admired him for his knowledge and understanding of Ultrasound. He was held in great esteem by many people. I was so sorry to see him go when he left Baystate Medical Center and I am sorry that he has since passed away. My condolences to Joan and the Hampf family. May his memory be for a blessing. I will never forget Fred.

Carol Tivoli Coworker March 25, 2021