Blight, Gary Lee, Sr., - 76, of Port Republic, went to heaven on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He lived all his life in Port Republic. Gary graduated from Pleasantville High School. He worked for Lucent Technology for 46 years. Gary loved to fish and spend time with his loving family. He was a member of the Port Community Church. Beloved husband of Ruth Collins Blight to whom he was married for 59 years. Loving father of Linda Lee (Tim), Garry Lee Jr. (Susan), and Jeffrey Lee (Tara). His pride and joy were his grandchildren, Jennifer, Barbi, Harry and Jeremy Walk, Scott Farnin, Garry III, Brendan, Lindsay, and Lacy Blight, and Lillie, Molly, and Emily Craddock. And his was blessed with a great-grandson, Gabriel Alarcon. Gary is also survived by his brothers, Bruce (Connie) and Dennis (Joyce); many nieces and nephews; and his faithful rotti, Max. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 28th from 9:30 to 11:00 AM with a service starting at 11:00 AM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at Port Republic Cemetery. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. The family would prefer that no flowers be sent but instead donations may be made to the Port Community Church, 66 Pomona Ave, Port Republic, NJ 08241.