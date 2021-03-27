Menu
Gary D. Miller
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
Miller, Gary D., - 69, of Egg Harbor City, NJ, passed away on Sunday, March 22, at 11:51pm. Visitation will be held, Monday, March 29th from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. Graveside celebration of life service will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Egg Harbor City Cemetery, Egg Harbor City, NJ. Mr. Miller was born May 13, 1951 in Alleghany Count, MD. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling with his family. He was an avid baker of pies and enjoyed being Mr. Fix It. If it was broke, he could fix it. Along with fixing anything he loved to tell stories and loved making everyone laugh. His favorite role was being a Grandpop to his pride and joy, Caila. He loved playing with her, watching cartoons and making her laugh. He also enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews, especially Chris Jr. He is preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Kimball Miller and his brother, David Miller. He is survived by his daughters, Brenda and Rebecca (Jim); his granddaughter, Caila; his friend and mother of his children, Barbara; his sisters, Donna Costa and Diane DeCicco; his sister-in-law, Donna Schroeder; and his nieces and nephews. Memorial Contributions may be made in Gary's memory to the Arthritis Foundation at arthritis.org. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home
211 E. Great Creek Rd. , Galloway, NJ
Mar
30
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Egg Harbor City Cemetery
Egg Harbor City, NJ
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Brenda, Rebecca, Barbara & family, we just heard. We are so sorry. Sending Thoughts & prayers to u all & the family.
Louise & Fred DeCamp & Sherry Mason
March 30, 2021
great neighbor for 15 years in Devonshire
dan gallagher
March 27, 2021
