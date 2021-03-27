Miller, Gary D., - 69, of Egg Harbor City, NJ, passed away on Sunday, March 22, at 11:51pm. Visitation will be held, Monday, March 29th from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. Graveside celebration of life service will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Egg Harbor City Cemetery, Egg Harbor City, NJ. Mr. Miller was born May 13, 1951 in Alleghany Count, MD. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling with his family. He was an avid baker of pies and enjoyed being Mr. Fix It. If it was broke, he could fix it. Along with fixing anything he loved to tell stories and loved making everyone laugh. His favorite role was being a Grandpop to his pride and joy, Caila. He loved playing with her, watching cartoons and making her laugh. He also enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews, especially Chris Jr. He is preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Kimball Miller and his brother, David Miller. He is survived by his daughters, Brenda and Rebecca (Jim); his granddaughter, Caila; his friend and mother of his children, Barbara; his sisters, Donna Costa and Diane DeCicco; his sister-in-law, Donna Schroeder; and his nieces and nephews. Memorial Contributions may be made in Gary's memory to the Arthritis Foundation
at arthritis.org
. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2021.