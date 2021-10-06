Weber, Gary S., - 65, of Absecon, Gary S. Weber, 65, recently of Absecon, died September 17, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. He was born January 21, 1956 in Egg Harbor City to the late Marge (Moose) and Charles "Bud" Weber. A graduate of Oakcrest High School, Gary served in the U.S. Army in Germany in the late 1970's. He worked in the Casinos in Atlantic City, Colorado and the Caribbean for many years. Gary was predeceased by his parents, brother David, and sister Susan. He was totally dedicated to his family and is survived by his wife of 46 years, Josanna (Fiore), daughters, Tarisa Weber, and Dr. Jenine (Dom) Singson, grandsons, Ethan and Nic Singson; brother, Ken (Dawn) Weber; sister, Sandi Brenner; sister-in-law, Isla Weber; brother-in-law, John Fiore, aunt, Joanne Moose, and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be said at a later date. Interment has taken place in the Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 6, 2021.