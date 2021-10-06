Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary S. Weber
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Associated National Cremation Service - Westville
301 Highland Ave.
Westville, NJ
Weber, Gary S., - 65, of Absecon, Gary S. Weber, 65, recently of Absecon, died September 17, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. He was born January 21, 1956 in Egg Harbor City to the late Marge (Moose) and Charles "Bud" Weber. A graduate of Oakcrest High School, Gary served in the U.S. Army in Germany in the late 1970's. He worked in the Casinos in Atlantic City, Colorado and the Caribbean for many years. Gary was predeceased by his parents, brother David, and sister Susan. He was totally dedicated to his family and is survived by his wife of 46 years, Josanna (Fiore), daughters, Tarisa Weber, and Dr. Jenine (Dom) Singson, grandsons, Ethan and Nic Singson; brother, Ken (Dawn) Weber; sister, Sandi Brenner; sister-in-law, Isla Weber; brother-in-law, John Fiore, aunt, Joanne Moose, and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be said at a later date. Interment has taken place in the Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Associated National Cremation Service - Westville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Associated National Cremation Service - Westville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My sincere condolences to his family.
Jack Welsh
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results