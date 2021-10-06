Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
Genevieve Shulski
FUNERAL HOME
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
3112 W Brigantine Ave
Brigantine, NJ
Shulski, Genevieve, - 93, of Mays Landing, formerly of Philadelphia passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021. Genevieve was born in Fontoy, France to the late Johann and Apollonia (Chrzanowska) Czarmuch. Genevieve met her late husband Theodore during World War II. After the war, Theodore returned to France to bring her back to the United States where they were married and raised their family in Philadelphia. Genevieve was employed as a secretary at Crathern and Smith Engineers in Philadelphia. She was also employed by Sears and Roebuck Co. on the Boulevard and FMC. Genevieve was the beloved wife of the late Theodore F. Shulski. She is survived by her son Kenneth Shulski and her grandsons Michael Shulski, William Shulski (Marissa) and Chad Cappuccilli. She is also survived by her sister Wanda Czarmuch and her brothers Edmond and John Czarmuch. In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by her son Gary. Relatives and friends are invited to the Life Celebration and viewing for Genevieve on Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 6 to 8PM at the Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave Brigantine and on Monday from 10 to 10:50AM at St Thomas Church, 331 8th Street South, Brigantine. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am. Interment will be private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Wyndmoor, PA. To share your fondest memory of Genevieve please visit www.keatesplum.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
3112 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
Oct
11
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
St Thomas Churc
331 8th Street South, Brigantine, NJ
Oct
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St Thomas Church
331 8th Street South, Brigantine, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kenny so sorry to see this about your Mom I know how devoted your were to her.
Jackie McCausland
Friend
October 6, 2021
