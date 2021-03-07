I remember so many summers traveling to Ventnor with my family to visit Geoffrey, Lisa, and my Aunt Ethel and Uncle Al. I remember sunny days swimming out to the sand bar (and many times when my mom and dad yelled at us to swim back to the shore) and those rainy days playing monopoly all day long! May Geoffrey's memory be a blessing. Sending Love and Hugs. Diane Guccione

Diane Guccione Family March 8, 2021