Geoffrey M. Goldsmith
FUNERAL HOME
Segal Funeral Home - Beth David Chapel - Tampa
3909 Henderson Boulevard
Tampa, FL
Goldsmith, Geoffrey M., - 61, of Ventnor City, NJ, passed away on March 4. Mr. Goldsmith grew up in Cherry Hill, NJ, and attended college at Rutgers University. He worked for Atlantic City Casinos starting as a car valet and worked his way up to a Blackjack Dealer. He also worked for RCA doing financial data entry. Geoffrey then became owner and driver of an Atlantic City Jitney. Mr. Goldsmith was preceded in death by his wife Judi Goldsmith (nee Goldberg) and his parents Ethel and Albert Goldsmith. He is survived by his sister Lisa Teblum (Gary) and nephews Corey and Jeremy. The family suggests making memorial contributions in Geoffrey's name to Congregation Kol Ami, 3919 Moran Rd. Tampa, FL 33618. To express condolences online visit segalfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 7, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Segal Funeral Home - Beth David Chapel - Tampa
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember so many summers traveling to Ventnor with my family to visit Geoffrey, Lisa, and my Aunt Ethel and Uncle Al. I remember sunny days swimming out to the sand bar (and many times when my mom and dad yelled at us to swim back to the shore) and those rainy days playing monopoly all day long! May Geoffrey's memory be a blessing. Sending Love and Hugs. Diane Guccione
Diane Guccione
Family
March 8, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Please except my warmest condolences.
Simone Taylor
March 7, 2021
