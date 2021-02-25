Bennett, George S., - 78, of Galloway Township, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at his sister Gloria's home. Born in Philadelphia to Charlie and Elizabeth Bennett he lived in Lilesville, NC and in 1960 he moved to Hammonton, NJ. George worked for many years at Crescent Tire in Hammonton. He was known as a gentle giant, a loving father, a favorite uncle and a protective brother. George was predeceased by his parents, four brothers, a sister and his two wives, Annie Bennett and Bobbi Rae Brown-Bennett. He is survived by his children, Anthony Bennett of Seattle, WA; Shady W. Bennett (Carolyn) of Edenton, NC, Shawn Bennett of Linwood, Kimberly Bennett Cockwell (Shannon) of N. Easton, MD, James Bennett (Christine) of Atco and Glenda Adams of Maxton, NC. George is also survived by his two sisters, Gloria Burrell of Egg Harbor City, Juanita McKenney (Leroy); two brothers, Charlie Bennett, Jr. and Mayfield Bennett all of Philadelphia; special friends, Doug and Armelia Tyner of Edenton, NC, a very special niece and nephew, Ivy Burks of Gloucester County; Kenneth Crowder of Egg Harbor Twp.; his grandchildren, Kevin, Kevinod, Eric, Rochelle, Tony, Kyla, Brittany, Kristina; Anthony and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 11:00 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, where a viewing will be held from 10:00 am - 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the American Parkinson Association, PO Box 61420 Staten Island, NY 10306. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 25, 2021.