Engelbrecht, George F., - 99, of Northfield, passed away on January 4, 2022. George was born in Williamstown, NJ on December 31, 1922. He has been a resident of Northfield for 72 years. George was an engineer in the US Merchant Marines WWII, along with his brother, Capt. Joseph Engelbrecht (D), Capt. Henry Engelbrecht (D) and US Eugene Engelbrecht (D), who also served in the US Army. Capt. George's Father, Capt. Emil Engelbrecht was killed on his ship when George was 19 years old. George is also predeceased by his sister, Gladys Engelbrecht, a prominent Doctor in California; as well as predeceased by his mother, Gladys Engelbrecht, his wife, Martha Engelbrecht of 62 years; and his great-grandson, Dominick Vielma. George is survived by his daughter, Marlene Pierce (Jim); granddaughter, Jamie Welsh (Royce); granddaughter, Rebecca Vielma (Javier); and a great grandson, Jordan Vielma, aka "Little Guy." He is also survived by his niece, Charlene Thellman (Mark); nephew, Jim Engelbrecht (Wendy); and also "special grandsons," Jack, Dan, Mike and Eaton. George was the recipient of the NJ Distinguished Service Medal, The Victory Medal, The Atlantic War Zone Medal, The Mediterranean Middle East War Zone Medal, The Philippines Liberation Medal and the "Battle of the Atlantic Medal." George at one time worked at the NY Shipbuilding Corp. as a Marine Engineer. George was also a retired member of Carpenter's #L #623 and also a longtime member of Keystone Masonic Lodge in Linwood.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 7, 2022.