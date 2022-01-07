Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
George F. Engelbrecht
1922 - 2022
BORN
1922
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Engelbrecht, George F., - 99, of Northfield, passed away on January 4, 2022. George was born in Williamstown, NJ on December 31, 1922. He has been a resident of Northfield for 72 years. George was an engineer in the US Merchant Marines WWII, along with his brother, Capt. Joseph Engelbrecht (D), Capt. Henry Engelbrecht (D) and US Eugene Engelbrecht (D), who also served in the US Army. Capt. George's Father, Capt. Emil Engelbrecht was killed on his ship when George was 19 years old. George is also predeceased by his sister, Gladys Engelbrecht, a prominent Doctor in California; as well as predeceased by his mother, Gladys Engelbrecht, his wife, Martha Engelbrecht of 62 years; and his great-grandson, Dominick Vielma. George is survived by his daughter, Marlene Pierce (Jim); granddaughter, Jamie Welsh (Royce); granddaughter, Rebecca Vielma (Javier); and a great grandson, Jordan Vielma, aka "Little Guy." He is also survived by his niece, Charlene Thellman (Mark); nephew, Jim Engelbrecht (Wendy); and also "special grandsons," Jack, Dan, Mike and Eaton. George was the recipient of the NJ Distinguished Service Medal, The Victory Medal, The Atlantic War Zone Medal, The Mediterranean Middle East War Zone Medal, The Philippines Liberation Medal and the "Battle of the Atlantic Medal." George at one time worked at the NY Shipbuilding Corp. as a Marine Engineer. George was also a retired member of Carpenter's #L #623 and also a longtime member of Keystone Masonic Lodge in Linwood.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I´m so sorry to hear about Uncle George. I remember going to the boardwalk in Atlantic City with him. He was so kind. My thoughts are with you all.
Cynthia Simmons
Family
January 8, 2022
George also was member of the 177FW Breakfast Group that met at the Galloway Diner on Thursday mornings at 0900hrs when he was able to make it out or driven out by his nephew. George was a member of NAUS (National Association of Uniformed Services) before it was dissolved and transferred its enlisted members to TREA (The Enlisted Association).
ROBERT ELLIS
Other
January 8, 2022
I knew George in the Carpenter's Union and visited him a couple of years ago at his home. A wonderful gentleman,he will be missed by all...
ken waldorf
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results