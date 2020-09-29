Boyd, George H., Jr., - 68, of Mays Landing, passed away suddenly September 24, 2020. George was born in Atlantic City NJ on September 2, 1952. George Jr. was born to George Boyd, Sr. and Josephine Boyd (nee Ricci) in September 1952. He married the love of his life, Sabrina Boyd (nee Schoenstein) in October of 1970. George Jr. worked many years for the Casinos in Atlantic City but found his true happiness when he was working for the Bahamas Princess Resort and Country Club. He spent many years there and had hoped to return there one day. He loved DooWop music and he loved his Corvettes and most of all he loved his grandchildren. George Jr is preceded in death by his wife, Sabrina in 2008; his father, George Sr. in 2014; his mother, Josephine in 2008; and his father-in-law, William Schoenstein. George Jr. is survived by his only child, Jacqueline Boyd, and son-in-law, Joseph of Bunnell, FL; his four grandchildren, Shai-Anne, Christian, Julianna, and Jake of Bunnell, FL; his only sibling, Vivian Haes (Gary) of Egg Harbor City, NJ; his two God Children as well as his nephew and niece, Gary Haes (Gina) and Danielle Schoenstein Vance (Kevin); his mother-in-law, Patricia Schoenstein (nee Fogel); his brothers-in-law, William Schoenstein, and Frank Schoenstein; his sisters-in-law, Leslie Corbett (Chris), Dawn Smith (David), Gail Waldman (Jeff) and Dotsi Schoenstein; and also many cousins and family members. George Jr. will be sadly missed by all. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave., Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. At the end of life, what really matters is not what we bought but what we built; not what we got but what we shared; not our competence but our character; and not our success, but our significance. Live a life that matters. Live a life of Love!