Henry, George "POP", - 81, of Mays Landing, passed away on September 24, 2020. George spent his early years as a proud Marine, returning home he enjoyed life as an outdoors man, fishing and hunting.
He married and had 5 children; He then met the love of his life "Carol" a blended Family of 8 was soon formed. George and Carol spent "50" wonderful years together, He always found a different way to make her smile every day. George embraced his faith later in life with him and Carol alternating evening prayers on a daily basis. Thanking the good lord for a Life Well Lived.
George enjoyed his "Toys" and could always be found with a boat, Trike, Pickups and his beloved Motorcycle which he enjoyed riding with friends and family. He turned to "Big Toys" as a career as a Heavy Equipment Operator, eventually opening his own business for many years, A hard worker and dedicated provider, George even cleared a playground for the kids of Mays Landing to play on in his spare time.
You always knew where you stood with George, or he would be sure to tell you. His unfiltered comments at times, was what made George, George. He was tough and caring at the same time, He literally would give you the shirt off his back and proved that not in words, but in actions by opening his home to individuals that need just a little help to get back on their feet.
George spent his retired years riding his motorcycle with carol and enjoying his love of cars, they especially loved to attend cars shows in his 66 yellow Fairlane convertible. He enjoyed working as an Auction Driver for the Auto Plaza for the past 15 years. Visiting George at home you would be greeted by his beloved dog "Shadow" who didn't leave his side.
He is survived his Loving wife Carol his children Debra (Frank), Wayne (Hania), Cheryl, George Jr (Mary), Dory (Joe), Charles (AnnMarie), Holly(Dave), Vikki(Mike) 20 Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren.
Services will be Private.
Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com