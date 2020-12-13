McAllister, George Tilyou, - 94, of Longport, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 4, 2020. George was born on May 11, 1926, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Richard and Eileen McAllister. The eldest of 4 sons, he graduated from Lawrenceville Prep School and from there joined the United States Navy and served as Chief Petty Officer Gunnery Instructor during WWII. After serving in the Navy, George attended Princeton University where he graduated class of 1948, earning a bachelor's degree in history. Although George was highly recruited out of Princeton to work with the Arabian American Oil Company overseas, he chose instead to remain at home and help his father with the family's fuel company. George enjoyed a long career in the fuel industry serving as Chief Executive Officer of McAllister Fuels where he continued to work tirelessly until 92 years of age. During that time, he also served as Trustee of the New Jersey Fuel Merchants Association. Always committed to his family, friends, and community, George was President of the Longport Board of Education for 16 years and served as chairman of the Longport Planning Board. He spent most of his adult life as an active parishioner and usher at the Church of the Epiphany in Longport. George loved his sports including tennis, hiking, skiing, and cycling. He was an enthusiastic traveler and often used his love of sports as a good excuse to make his way to Europe and other places abroad. George is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Nancy (Ann) M. McAllister; his daughter and son-in-law Anne and Todd Levine of South Orange, New Jersey; his sons and daughters-in-law Max and Carol McAllister of North Kingstown, Rhode Island; Thomas and Donna McAllister of Longport, New Jersey; Matthew McAllister and Jenny Collester of Montecito, California; Patrick and Tami McAllister of Basalt, Colorado; his 12 Grandchildren, Timothy McAllister and Daniel McAllister; Maclain McAllister; Decker McAllister and Shaye Forbes; Jacob Levine, Caitlyn Levine, Lauren Levine, and Jared Levine; Madelyn McAllister, Jackson Davis, and Julianne Bloch; great-grandchildren Saylor Forbes, Halen Forbes, and Mac Davis. George was preceded in death by his brothers Robert McAllister and James McAllister and is survived by his brother Donald McAllister. God bless George and long live the pink house on 22nd street! Memorial Services will be held at a future date. Memorial Contributions may be given to: Send Donations by Check to Community Food Bank of New Jersey 6735 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp. NJ 08234. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 13, 2020.