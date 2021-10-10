McDermott, George M., - 80, of Sea Isle City, NJ, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Joseph T. and Cecelia McHugh McDermott, he moved here 21 years ago from Woodbury, MN after summering here for 45 years. He was a salesperson for 3M. Mr. McDermott enjoyed playing golf and was a member of Wildwood Golf and Country Club (The Shore Club). He was a 4th degree knight with the Knights of Columbus Madonna Maria Council #3560. He was also a member of the Sea Isle City Yacht Club. He volunteered in the cafeteria at Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School and at the Holy Redeemer Food Pantry. For 10 years, he was an organizer of the Holy Redeemer Golf Klassic to benefit the Holy Redeemer Food Pantry. Mr. McDermott is survived by his wife of 59 years, Peggy McDermottt; his children Gregory M. (Jennifer) McDermott, Lynn Marie (Steven) Gmerek, and Meghan (Edward) Feher; his sister Patricia M. McDermott; his seven grandchildren Amanda McDermott, Shane McDermott, Grant McDermott, Seamus McDermott, Melissa Gmerek, Paige Gmerek, and Connor McDermott; and two great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his granddaughter Allison M. Gmerek and his brother Michael G. McDermott. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 4308 Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ, where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Redeemer Home Care and Hospice, 1801 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2021.