Moore, George B. "Gebe", - of Egg Harbor City, NJ, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, March 8, 2021. A mass in his memory will be held on Sunday, June 20th at Our Lady Perpetual Help Parish in Galloway. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com