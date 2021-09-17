Perry, George Richard, - 56, of Cape Coral, FL, passed away at home on September 14th, 2021. Born February 6th, 1965 in Malone, NY, he lived in Margate, Ventnor City, Smithville, Linwood, and Monkton, MD before moving to Cape Coral in April of 2020. He graduated from Holy Spirit and started working as a bagger for Castles at age 16. In 1987, he was employed by Shoprite and worked his way up to Director of Labor and Standards, until retiring in 2020. He was a volunteer for the family-started Ocean City Walk for the ALS and was an integral part in getting Shoprite involved in raising funds for ALS. He was an avid fisherman who loved being out on the water, enjoyed wood working, sci-fi and history genres, traveling, model building and a lover of gadgets. George Perry is survived by his wife of 27 years, Lisa Perry (nèe Goudie), of Cape Coral, FL; his children, Tiffany Steiner and her husband, Timothy of Linwood, NJ, Joshua Perry and his wife, McKenzie of Cockeysville, MD, and Benjamin Perry of Cockeysville, MD; his grandchildren, Luke and Autumn Steiner of Linwood, NJ; his mother, Mary Ann Perry of Somers Point, NJ; his sister, Jill Zabrowski and her husband, Jack of Tequesta, FL; his brother-in-law Kenny Davidson; his niece Jacklynn Zabrowski and his nephew Jack Zabrowski. George was predeceased by his father, George R Perry Sr., his sister, Sue Davidson, and his German shepherd, Thor. A service of memory and love will be offered Tuesday, September 21st at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd, Linwood, NJ. A visitation will be from 1 o'clock to 2 o'clock and words of remembrance will be at 2 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be given to the ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter or charity of their choice
. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 17, 2021.