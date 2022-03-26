Menu
George H. Sipps
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Sipps, George H., - 76, of Linwood, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2022. George was born and raised in Atlantic City and spent most of his life in Miami, FL. He enjoyed the sunshine and loved spending time with his friends. He worked for JC Penney for 30 years. George was genuinely the nicest, kindest person and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is predeceased by his aunt, Irene Sipps who raised him, his father Howard and his sister Penny Rando. He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Christine and Angelo DeRosa, Anthony Rando, Angelo, Deanna and Dante. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 11am at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 26, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
